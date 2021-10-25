Column: NASCAR plays a glum, frustrated second fiddle to F1 JENNA FRYER, AP Auto Racing Writer Oct. 25, 2021
1 of11 Fans watch from the grandstand as race cars cross the start/finish line at the start of a NASCAR Cup Series auto race at Kansas Speedway in Kansas City, Kan., Sunday, Oct. 24, 2021. Colin E. Braley/AP Show More Show Less
2 of11 Spectators cheer at the start of the Formula One U.S. Grand Prix auto race at the Circuit of the Americas, Sunday, Oct. 24, 2021, in Austin, Texas. Eric Gay/AP Show More Show Less 3 of11
4 of11 Fans watch as cars approach turn one during the F1 U.S. Grand Prix auto race at Circuit of the Americas, Sunday, Oct. 24, 2021, in Austin, Texas. Darron Cummings/AP Show More Show Less
5 of11 Drivers head out of Turn 4 along the sparsely filled grandstands during an Xfinity Series auto race at Kansas Speedway in Kansas City, Kan., Saturday, Oct. 23, 2021. Colin E. Braley/AP Show More Show Less 6 of11
7 of11 Fans storm the track after Red Bull driver Max Verstappen won the Formula One U.S. Grand Prix auto race at the Circuit of the Americas, Sunday, Oct. 24, 2021, in Austin, Texas. Eric Gay/AP Show More Show Less
8 of11 Fans watch from the grandstand during a NASCAR Cup Series auto race at Kansas Speedway in Kansas City, Kan., Sunday, Oct. 24, 2021. Colin E. Braley/AP Show More Show Less 9 of11
10 of11 McLaren driver Daniel Ricciardo, of Australia, waves to fans before the Formula One U.S. Grand Prix auto race at the Circuit of the Americas, Sunday, Oct. 24, 2021, in Austin, Texas. Darron Cummings/AP Show More Show Less
11 of11
KANSAS CITY, Kan. (AP) — NASCAR, the longtime king of U.S. motorsports, has never had to worry about Formula One, the popular globetrotting series that has never quite grabbed hold of Americans.
Then came “Drive to Survive” on Netflix, an F1 docuseries that for three seasons has given viewers a behind-the-velvet-rope look at the international superstars in Formula One, their glamorous lives, the cutthroat competition and the alleged cattiness of Red Bull boss Christian Horner.