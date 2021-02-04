Column: On eve of Super Bowl, Goodell takes a victory lap

The victory lap Roger Goodell took from the podium Thursday in Tampa Bay was hardly unexpected — and surely not unwarranted. He and the NFL have a lot to crow about on the eve of the Super Bowl, and the commissioner’s annual State of the NFL appearance was as good a time as any to talk about what went right in a season where a whole lot more could have gone wrong.
What was surprising was that Goodell was joined in the celebration by the union chief whose job it usually is to fight against him at every level.