Combs leads Texas Southern past Alabama St 80-66 in SWAC

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) — Jeremy Combs had 28 points and 18 rebounds as Texas Southern topped Alabama State 80-66 in the semifinals of the Southwestern Athletic Conference tournament on Friday night.

Combs shot 9 for 12 from the field and finished two rebounds shy of tying his career high.

Trayvon Reed had 15 points for Texas Southern (21-12) missing just one of seven shots from the field. Tyrik Armstrong and Jalyn Patterson each scored 11.

Leon Daniels scored a season-high 24 points and had 13 rebounds for the Hornets (12-19). AJ Farrar added 14 points and Fausto Pichardo 11.

Reginald Gee was held scoreless despite heading into the contest as the Hornets' leading scorer at 13 points per game. He failed to make a shot from beyond the arc (0 of 4) and missed all nine of his shot attempts.

