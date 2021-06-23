Coming to grips: Sticky stuff ban provokes managers, players RONALD BLUM, AP Baseball Writer June 23, 2021 Updated: June 23, 2021 6:52 p.m.
1 of14 Washington Nationals pitcher Max Scherzer reacts as he talks with umpires during a foreign substances check in the middle of the fourth inning of a baseball game against the Philadelphia Phillies, Tuesday, June 22, 2021, in Philadelphia. Matt Slocum/AP Show More Show Less
2 of14 Boston Red Sox relief pitcher Josh Taylor gestures as home plate umpire Phil Cuzzi (10) checks his hat for any foreign substances after Taylor retired the Tampa Bay Rays during the seventh inning of a baseball game Tuesday, June 22, 2021, in St. Petersburg, Fla. Looking on is umpire Tom Hallion. Chris O'Meara/AP Show More Show Less 3 of14
4 of14 Los Angeles Angels starting pitcher Shohei Ohtani laughs after having his belt, glove and hat checked by umpires following the second inning of a baseball game against the San Francisco Giants Wednesday, June 23, 2021, in Anaheim, Calif. Mark J. Terrill/AP Show More Show Less
5 of14 Washington Nationals pitcher Max Scherzer, right, is checked for foreign substances during the middle of the fourth inning of a baseball game against the Philadelphia Phillies, Tuesday, June 22, 2021, in Philadelphia. Matt Slocum/AP Show More Show Less 6 of14
7 of14 Washington Nationals pitcher Max Scherzer, right, waits to be checked for foreign substances near home plate umpire Tim Timmons after the first inning of a baseball game against the Philadelphia Phillies, Tuesday, June 22, 2021, in Philadelphia. Matt Slocum/AP Show More Show Less
8 of14 Oakland Athletics relief pitcher Burch Smith has his glove and hat checked by the umpires after he pitches in the sixth inning against the Texas Rangers in a baseball game Tuesday, June 22, 2021, in Arlington, Texas. Louis DeLuca/AP Show More Show Less 9 of14
10 of14 Third base umpire Bill Miller, right, stop inspect New York Yankees starting pitcher Gerrit Cole, left, for foreign substances after the top of the third inning of a baseball game against the Kansas City Royals, Tuesday, June 22, 2021, at Yankee Stadium in New York. Kathy Willens/AP Show More Show Less
11 of14 Tampa Bay Rays pitcher Ryan Yarbrough, left, walks off after being checked for foreign substances by umpires Phil Cuzzi, center, and Tom Hallion, right, after Yarbrough was taken out of the game against the Boston Red Sox during the third inning of a baseball game Tuesday, June 22, 2021, in St. Petersburg, Fla. Chris O'Meara/AP Show More Show Less 12 of14
13 of14 New York Yankees starting pitcher Gerrit Cole reacts after umpire Bill Miller, right, checked him for foreign substances after Cole pitched in the top of the third inning of a baseball game, Tuesday, June 22, 2021, at Yankee Stadium in New York. Home plate umpire Brian Knight is at left. Kathy Willens/AP Show More Show Less
14 of14
NEW YORK (AP) — Kansas City manager Mike Matheny warned opponents that if they act like Philadelphia’s Joe Girardi and ask umpires to check Royals pitchers for sticky substances, it would provoke his team.
New York Yankees reliever Zack Britton and Max Scherzer, members of the players’ association’s executive subcommittee, called on Major League Baseball to end on-field checks by umpires and replace them with monitors who would conduct inspections in clubhouses, dugouts and bullpens.