Connor, Hellebuyck propel Jets to 3-0 win over Ducks

Winnipeg Jets defenseman Tyler Myers, right, and Anaheim Ducks left wing Max Jones compete for the puck during the second period of an NHL hockey game in Anaheim, Calif., Wednesday, March 20, 2019. Winnipeg Jets defenseman Tyler Myers, right, and Anaheim Ducks left wing Max Jones compete for the puck during the second period of an NHL hockey game in Anaheim, Calif., Wednesday, March 20, 2019. Photo: Kyusung Gong, AP Photo: Kyusung Gong, AP Image 1 of / 5 Caption Close Connor, Hellebuyck propel Jets to 3-0 win over Ducks 1 / 5 Back to Gallery

ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — Connor Hellebuyck made 29 saves in his first shutout of the season, and Kyle Connor had a goal and an assist in the Winnipeg Jets' fourth straight victory, 3-0 over the Anaheim Ducks on Wednesday night.

Mark Scheifele scored a power-play goal in the first period and Nikolaj Ehlers added a goal for the Jets, who extended their lead atop the Central Division to three points over Nashville. Jacob Trouba had two assists as the Jets completed a Southern California sweep and moved into position to clinch a playoff berth as early as Thursday in Vegas.

John Gibson stopped 20 shots for the Ducks, who were shut out for the seventh time in 2019.

Anaheim had won six of nine in a late-season surge before getting shut down by Hellebuyck in his 13th career shutout, but his first in 55 appearances this year. Laurent Brossoit was in net for the Jets' sole previous shutout victory of their 44-win season.

Winnipeg (44-25-4) has 92 points and a game in hand on Nashville (42-27-5). The Predators have eight games left to make up the deficit, or the Jets will win their first division title since relocating from Atlanta.

Winnipeg is headed to the playoffs for the second straight season after making it just once — and then getting swept by a powerhouse Ducks team — in the franchise's first six seasons up north.

The Ducks would need an extraordinary late surge to avoid missing the playoffs for the first time in seven years and just the third time since the 2004-05 lockout.

The teams met for the first time since the Jets beat Anaheim 9-3 in Winnipeg on Feb. 2, matching the highest-scoring performance in Winnipeg history and the worst defensive performance in Anaheim history.

The Jets scored a franchise-record six goals in the first period of that Ducks demolition in Winnipeg last month, but Scheifele got their only goal of the opening period in this rematch, converting a feed from Connor for his team-leading 35th goal of the season.

After a scoreless second, Connor extended the Jets' lead when he deflected Tyler Myers' shot for his 29th goal.

Ehlers added his 19th goal shortly afterward when Gibson failed to cover the near post and allowed a stoppable shot to slip through.

NOTES: Jets D Joe Morrow returned from a 14-game absence with a lower-body injury apparently incurred during a fight with Colorado's Matt Calvert. Morrow dropped the gloves with Anaheim's Corey Perry in the second period of his first game back. ... Winnipeg D Nathan Beaulieu was scratched with an undisclosed injury, while C Jack Roslovic, who had a hat trick against Anaheim last month, returned after being a healthy scratch in the Jets' last game. ... Ducks C Ryan Kesler missed his seventh straight game with a hip injury. Anaheim D Andy Welinski stepped in for Jacob Larsson, who was scratched.

UP NEXT

Jets: At Vegas on Thursday night.

Ducks: Host San Jose on Friday night.

___

More AP NHL: https://apnews.com/NHL and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports