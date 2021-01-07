Copa Sudamericana semifinal postponed due to COVID-19 risks

SANTIAGO, Chile (AP) — South American soccer body CONMEBOL called off Thursday's first leg of the Copa Sudamericana semifinal between Chile's Coquimbo and Argentina's Defensa y Justicia. The decision came hours before kickoff after local health authorities confirmed three players of the visiting Argentinian side tested positive for COVID-19.

Chilean authorities said the 56 members of the Argentine team's delegation in Santiago had close contact with the infected players and should remain isolated at their hotel.