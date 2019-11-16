Cornell rallies to shock Dartmouth 20-17

HANOVER, N.H. (AP) — Richie Kenney threw for 267 yards and a touchdown, Harold Coles ran for 111 yards and a touchdown and Cornell stunned Dartmouth 20-17 on Saturday.

Cornell (3-6, 2-4 Ivy League) snapped Dartmouth’s 10-game winning streak. The Big Green hadn’t suffered a defeat since Nov. 3 last year when Princeton beat them 14-9.

Down 17-12, Kenney threw a 24-yard touchdown pass to Owen Peters, then ran in the 2-point conversion. The score ended an eight-play, 75-yard drive that last 2½ minutes. Dartmouth turned it over on downs on the ensuing drive, and after Cornell went three-and-out, the Big Red forced a turnover when David Jones intercepted Derek Kyler to end the game.

Yale (8-1, 5-1) dropped into a first-place tie with Dartmouth. The Big Green, however, beat Yale 42-10 last month.

Dartmouth ends the season at Brown (2-7, 1-5) and Yale hosts Harvard (4-5, 2-4).