Cornish lifts Stony Brook past UMass Lowell 76-65

STONY BROOK, N.Y. (AP) — Jaron Cornish had a career-high 30 points as Stony Brook got past UMass Lowell 76-65 on Saturday night.

Elijah Olaniyi had 15 points and eight rebounds for Stony Brook (20-5, 8-2 America East Conference). Akwasi Yeboah added 13 points and 12 rebounds. Jeff Otchere had three blocks for the home team.

Christian Lutete had 19 points and 14 rebounds for the River Hawks (13-12, 5-5). Obadiah Noel added 15 points.

The Seawolves improved to 2-0 against the River Hawks for the season. Stony Brook defeated UMass Lowell 75-63 on Jan. 5. Stony Brook plays New Hampshire on the road next Saturday. UMass Lowell plays Albany on the road on Wednesday.

