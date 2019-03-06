Cornish scores 16 to lift Stony Brook over Hartford 68-63

WEST HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — Jaron Cornish registered 16 points as Stony Brook narrowly beat Hartford 68-63 on Tuesday night.

Akwasi Yeboah had 12 points and eight rebounds for Stony Brook (24-7, 12-4 America East Conference). Elijah Olaniyi added 11 points and seven rebounds.

J.R. Lynch had 20 points for the Hawks (17-14, 10-6), whose four-game winning streak came to end. George Blagojevic added 16 points. John Carroll had 13 points and five blocks.

The Seawolves improve to 2-0 against the Hawks for the season. Stony Brook defeated Hartford 86-77 on Feb. 2.

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com