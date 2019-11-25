Cortes traded from Yanks to M’s for signing bonus allocation

NEW YORK (AP) — Nelson Cortes Jr. has been traded from the New York Yankees to the Seattle Mariners for international signing bonus pool allocation.

A right-hander who turns 25 on Dec. 10, Cortes was 5-1 with a 5.67 ERA in 32 relief appearances and one start this year after making four relief appearances in his first big league season with the Yankees in 2018.

He was designated for assignment last week to open a roster spot for prospects protected ahead of the winter meeting draft next month.

The trade was announced Monday.

