Cowboys' Crawford returns for wild-card game vs Seahawks

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Dallas defensive lineman Tyrone Crawford is active for the wild-card playoff against Seattle after missing a game with a neck injury that sent him to a hospital, and Seahawks left guard J.R. Sweezy is in the lineup while nursing a sprained foot.

The Cowboys will be without left guard Xavier Su'a-Filo because of an ankle injury, putting rookie Connor Williams back in the lineup. Williams began the season as the starter before injuring a knee. Su'a-Filo replaced him and kept the job when Williams was healthy again.

Dallas has two Pro Bowlers back on the offensive line in left tackle Tyron Smith (neck) and right guard Zack Martin (knee). Both missed the regular-season finale against the New York Giants with the Cowboys locked into the fourth seed for the playoffs.

Crawford was injured on the second play of a Week 16 win that wrapped up a playoff spot for Dallas.

Seattle cornerback Shaquill Griffin was active after leaving the Week 17 win over Arizona with a right ankle injury. Fullback Tre Madden was inactive with a hamstring injury.

Cowboys defensive lineman David Irving had already been ruled out. Dallas' other inactives were quarterback Mike White, safety Darian Thompson (groin), running back Darius Jackson, linebacker Chris Covington and defensive end Dorance Armstrong.

The Seahawks' other inactives were receiver Malik Turner, cornerback Kalan Reed, running back Bo Scarbrough, tackle Elijah Nkansah and defensive ends Branden Jackson and Rasheem Green.

