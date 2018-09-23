Dallas 0 3 3 7—13
Seattle 0 17 0 7—24
Second Quarter

Sea_J.Brown 16 pass from R.Wilson (Janikowski kick), 9:28.

Dal_FG Maher 50, 5:26.

Sea_Lockett 52 pass from R.Wilson (Janikowski kick), 1:52.

Sea_FG Janikowski 47, :00.

Third Quarter

Dal_FG Maher 35, 3:43.

Fourth Quarter

Sea_Carson 5 run (Janikowski kick), 12:54.

Dal_Austin 3 pass from Prescott (Maher kick), 7:11.

A_69,047.

___

Dal Sea
First downs 17 18
Total Net Yards 303 295
Rushes-yards 19-166 39-113
Passing 137 182
Punt Returns 4-20 3-25
Kickoff Returns 3-81 3-66
Interceptions Ret. 0-0 2-0
Comp-Att-Int 19-34-2 16-26-0
Sacked-Yards Lost 5-31 2-10
Punts 5-48.0 8-43.8
Fumbles-Lost 1-1 1-0
Penalties-Yards 7-55 10-67
Time of Possession 27:16 32:44

___

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING_Dallas, Elliott 16-127, Prescott 2-21, Austin 1-18. Seattle, Carson 32-102, Lockett 1-5, Penny 3-5, Madden 1-2, R.Wilson 2-(minus 1).

PASSING_Dallas, Prescott 19-34-2-168. Seattle, R.Wilson 16-26-0-192.

RECEIVING_Dallas, Swaim 5-47, Beasley 3-46, Elliott 3-11, Austin 3-2, D.Thompson 2-23, Hurns 2-22, Gallup 1-17. Seattle, Lockett 4-77, Vannett 4-27, Marshall 2-30, J.Brown 2-25, Carson 2-22, Davis 1-7, Dissly 1-4.

MISSED FIELD GOALS_None.