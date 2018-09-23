https://www.fairfieldcitizenonline.com/sports/article/Cowboys-Seahawks-Stats-13251991.php
Cowboys-Seahawks Stats
|Dallas
|0
|3
|3
|7—13
|Seattle
|0
|17
|0
|7—24
|Second Quarter
Sea_J.Brown 16 pass from R.Wilson (Janikowski kick), 9:28.
Dal_FG Maher 50, 5:26.
Sea_Lockett 52 pass from R.Wilson (Janikowski kick), 1:52.
Sea_FG Janikowski 47, :00.
|Third Quarter
Dal_FG Maher 35, 3:43.
|Fourth Quarter
Sea_Carson 5 run (Janikowski kick), 12:54.
Dal_Austin 3 pass from Prescott (Maher kick), 7:11.
A_69,047.
___
|Dal
|Sea
|First downs
|17
|18
|Total Net Yards
|303
|295
|Rushes-yards
|19-166
|39-113
|Passing
|137
|182
|Punt Returns
|4-20
|3-25
|Kickoff Returns
|3-81
|3-66
|Interceptions Ret.
|0-0
|2-0
|Comp-Att-Int
|19-34-2
|16-26-0
|Sacked-Yards Lost
|5-31
|2-10
|Punts
|5-48.0
|8-43.8
|Fumbles-Lost
|1-1
|1-0
|Penalties-Yards
|7-55
|10-67
|Time of Possession
|27:16
|32:44
___
|INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING_Dallas, Elliott 16-127, Prescott 2-21, Austin 1-18. Seattle, Carson 32-102, Lockett 1-5, Penny 3-5, Madden 1-2, R.Wilson 2-(minus 1).
PASSING_Dallas, Prescott 19-34-2-168. Seattle, R.Wilson 16-26-0-192.
RECEIVING_Dallas, Swaim 5-47, Beasley 3-46, Elliott 3-11, Austin 3-2, D.Thompson 2-23, Hurns 2-22, Gallup 1-17. Seattle, Lockett 4-77, Vannett 4-27, Marshall 2-30, J.Brown 2-25, Carson 2-22, Davis 1-7, Dissly 1-4.
MISSED FIELD GOALS_None.
