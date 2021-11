FRISCO, Texas (AP) — Connor McGovern is replacing Connor Williams at left guard for the Dallas Cowboys, who hope left tackle Tyron Smith is ready to return from an ankle injury that has sidelined the perennial Pro Bowler for two games.

Owner and general manager Jerry Jones said Friday on his radio show that McGovern was getting the nod Sunday at Kansas City over Williams, who leads the NFL with 13 total penalties and 10 accepted penalties.