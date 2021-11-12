Cozens scores 2, Sabres snap skid with 3-2 win over Oilers JOHN WAWROW, AP Hockey Writer Nov. 12, 2021 Updated: Nov. 12, 2021 11:24 p.m.
BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — Sabres coach Don Granato recalled how young center Dylan Cozens didn’t flinch upon being informed he and his line would be matched up against two-time NHL MVP Connor McDavid.
The 20-year-old followed up by showing no signs of fear in delivering upon his coach’s trust in a 3-2 win on Friday night. Cozens’ line not only kept McDavid off the scoresheet in even-strength situations, but he scored twice, including the go-ahead goal in the final minute of the second period.