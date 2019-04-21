Cristian Penilla's goal lifts Revolution over Red Bulls

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. (AP) — Cristian Penilla scored in the 73rd minute to help the New England Revolution beat the New York Red Bulls 1-0 on Saturday night.

Penilla ran onto a perfectly weighted ball from Juan Fernando Caicedo and slotted it past goalkeeper Luis Robles from a narrow angle.

Cody Cropper had five saves in his fourth start this year and the Revs (2-5-1) had their first clean sheet of the season. New England had lost five of its last six.

The Red Bulls (1-4-2) are winless in five games, losing four over that span.