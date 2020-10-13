Cristiano Ronaldo tests positive for COVID-19

Recommended Video:

LISBON, Portugal (AP) — Cristiano Ronaldo has tested positive for the coronavirus, the Portuguese soccer federation said Tuesday.

The federation said Ronaldo was doing well and had no symptoms.

Ronaldo was dropped from the country's Nations League match against Sweden on Wednesday.

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports