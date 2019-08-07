Cubs 10, Athletics 1

Oakland Chicago ab r h bi ab r h bi Semien ss 4 1 2 0 Heyward cf-rf 4 0 0 0 M.Chpmn 3b 3 0 0 0 Cstllns rf 4 1 1 0 Hrrmann ph 1 0 0 0 Bote ss 0 0 0 0 M.Olson 1b 2 0 0 1 Bryant 3b 4 1 2 0 Canha cf 4 0 0 0 Rizzo 1b 3 2 1 0 Pinder lf 3 0 1 0 J.Baez ss 4 2 2 2 Pscotty rf 3 0 0 0 Phelps p 0 0 0 0 Profar 2b 3 0 0 0 Strop p 0 0 0 0 Garneau c 3 0 0 0 Schwrbr lf 3 2 1 3 Bailey p 1 0 0 0 I.Happ 2b 4 1 2 4 Trivino p 0 0 0 0 Cratini c 4 1 2 1 Grssman ph 1 0 0 0 Qintana p 2 0 0 0 Buchter p 0 0 0 0 Almr Jr cf 1 0 0 0 Treinen p 0 0 0 0 Martini ph 1 0 0 0 Totals 29 1 3 1 Totals 33 10 11 10

Oakland 000 100 000— 1 Chicago 000 540 01x—10

DP_Oakland 1. LOB_Oakland 3, Chicago 2. 2B_Semien (30), Pinder (15), Castellanos (43). HR_Schwarber (26), I.Happ (2), Caratini (6). SF_M.Olson (1). S_Quintana (6).

IP H R ER BB SO Oakland Bailey L,9-8 4 2-3 6 7 7 1 0 Trivino 1-3 3 2 2 0 0 Buchter 2 1 0 0 0 2 Treinen 1 1 1 1 0 0 Chicago Quintana W,10-7 7 2 1 1 0 7 Phelps 1 0 0 0 0 0 Strop 1 1 0 0 0 1

HBP_by Bailey (Rizzo), by Strop (M.Olson).

Umpires_Home, Paul Nauert; First, Fieldin Cubreth; Second, CB Bucknor; Third, D.J. Reyburn.

T_2:36. A_41,179 (41,649).