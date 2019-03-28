https://www.fairfieldcitizenonline.com/sports/article/Cubs-12-Rangers-4-13724989.php
Cubs 12, Rangers 4
|Chicago
|Texas
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Almr Jr cf
|6
|1
|2
|1
|DShelds cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Bryant 3b
|4
|1
|1
|3
|Odor 2b
|4
|1
|1
|0
|Rizzo 1b
|2
|1
|1
|1
|Andrus ss
|4
|1
|3
|2
|J.Baez ss
|5
|2
|2
|4
|Gallo lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Cntrras c
|3
|1
|0
|0
|Pence dh
|4
|1
|1
|0
|Bote 2b
|4
|2
|2
|0
|Mazara rf
|4
|1
|1
|2
|Zobrist dh
|2
|2
|1
|0
|A.Cbrra 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Dscalso ph-dh
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Guzman 1b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Heyward rf
|5
|1
|2
|1
|Mathis c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Zagunis lf
|2
|1
|1
|1
|Schwrbr ph-lf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|Totals
|37
|12
|13
|11
|Totals
|32
|4
|6
|4
|Chicago
|000
|162
|120—12
|Texas
|002
|000
|002—
|4
DP_Texas 2. LOB_Chicago 7, Texas 3. 2B_Bote (1), Zagunis (1), Schwarber (1), Odor (1). HR_Bryant (1), J.Baez 2 (2), Andrus (1), Mazara (1). CS_Contreras (1), DeShields (1).
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|Chicago
|Lester W,1-0
|6
|4
|2
|2
|2
|3
|Rosario
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Brach
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Strop
|2-3
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|Montgomery
|1-3
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|Texas
|Minor L,0-1
|4
|2-3
|5
|6
|6
|2
|3
|Chavez
|2-3
|2
|3
|3
|2
|0
|Gomez
|1-3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|Bird
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|Kelley
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Dowdy
|2
|4
|3
|3
|2
|1
|Springs
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
K.Bird pitched to 1 batter in the 6th
HBP_by Minor (Bote).
Umpires_Home, Jeff Kellogg; First, Brian O'Nora; Second, James Hoye; Third, Mark Ripperger.
T_3:07. A_48,538 (49,115).
