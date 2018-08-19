Cubs RHP Darvish lasts just 1 inning in rehab start

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (AP) — Chicago Cubs right-hander Yu Darvish lasted just one inning in his rehab start with Class A South Bend, casting doubt on his availability for the rest of the year.

Darvish, who has been sidelined by triceps and elbow injuries, shook his arm as he left the field after striking out Great Lakes' Romer Cuadrado with a 95-mph fastball for the last out of the first on Sunday.

When Darvish warmed up for the second, he threw six pitches and winced on each one. Miguel Amaya, who caught Darvish's rehab start for South Bend on June 25, walked to the mound and summoned manager Jimmy Gonzalez and a trainer. After a short discussion, Darvish walked to the dugout.

Darvish, who turned 32 on Thursday, signed a $126 million, six-year contract with Chicago in February. But he has made just eight starts in his first year with the Cubs, going 1-3 with a 4.95 ERA.

___

