Cubs option Russell to Triple-A after completing suspension

Iowa Cubs shortstop Addison Russell runs to first base during a Triple-A baseball game against the Nashville Sounds, Wednesday, April 24, 2019, in Des Moines, Iowa. Russell played in his first game of the season Wednesday for Iowa as he prepares to return to the Chicago Cubs following his domestic violence suspension. Photo: Charlie Neibergall, AP

CHICAGO (AP) — The Chicago Cubs have optioned shortstop Addison Russell to Triple-A Iowa after he completed his 40-game suspension for violating Major League Baseball's domestic violence policy.

To make room on the 40-man roster, the Cubs transferred closer Brandon Morrow (elbow) to the 60-day injured list Thursday.

Russell was eligible to rejoin the Cubs when they open a weekend series against St. Louis at home Friday. But manager Joe Maddon said Tuesday in Seattle the team wanted to give him more time at Triple-A to get ready.

Russell was suspended last fall after a series of allegations made by his ex-wife. He was working out in Arizona, playing in extended spring training games and meeting with a counselor twice a week, before joining Iowa last week.

___

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports