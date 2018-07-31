Cueto goes on DL; reconstructive surgery a possibility

SAN DIEGO (AP) — San Francisco Giants right-hander Johnny Cueto has been placed on the disabled list with a sprained right elbow, and manager Bruce Bochy says there is a "strong possibility" he will need reconstructive surgery.

The Giants also placed infielder Pablo Sandoval on the DL with a strained right hamstring. Sandoval had an MRI exam and doctors in San Francisco were still reading it Monday afternoon to determine the degree for the injury.

Sandoval is hitting .248 with nine homers and 40 RBIs.

To take their roster spots, the Giants recalled infielder Kelby Tomlinson from Triple-A Sacramento and reinstated infielder Joe Panik from the disabled list.

Bochy said right-hander Chris Stratton probably will step into Cueto's spot in the rotation, although it hasn't been determined which day he will pitch.

___

More AP baseball: https://apnews.com/tag/MLBbaseball