LEXINGTON, Va. (AP) — Kamdyn Curfman had 17 points to lead five VMI players in double figures as the Keydets topped Hampton 79-64 on Sunday.

Greg Parham added 15 points for the Keydets (4-2). Myles Lewis chipped in 14, Trey Bonham scored 12 and Jake Stephens had 11. Lewis also had 11 rebounds.