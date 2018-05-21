Image 2 of 11

Golden State Warriors' Kevin Durant drives to the basket against the Houston Rockets during the first half in Game 3 of the NBA basketball Western Conference Finals Sunday, May 20, 2018, in Oakland, Calif.

Photo: Marcio Jose Sanchez, AP