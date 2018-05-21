Curry comes alive to score 35, Warriors rout Rockets by 41
Janie Mccauley, Ap Sports Writer
Updated 10:37 pm, Sunday, May 20, 2018
Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry celebrates after scoring against the Houston Rockets during the second half of Game 3 of the NBA basketball Western Conference Finals in Oakland, Calif., Sunday, May 20, 2018. less
Golden State Warriors' Kevin Durant drives to the basket against the Houston Rockets during the first half in Game 3 of the NBA basketball Western Conference Finals Sunday, May 20, 2018, in Oakland, Calif.
Houston Rockets guard Chris Paul (3) dribbles past Golden State Warriors guard Klay Thompson (11) during the first half of Game 3 of the NBA basketball Western Conference Finals in Oakland, Calif., Sunday, May 20, 2018. less
Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry (30) passes the ball as he is defended by Houston Rockets forward Trevor Ariza (1) during the first half of Game 3 of the NBA basketball Western Conference Finals in Oakland, Calif., Sunday, May 20, 2018. less
Houston Rockets guard James Harden, left, watches from the bench during the first half of Game 3 of the NBA basketball Western Conference Finals between the Golden State Warriors and the Rockets in Oakland, Calif., Sunday, May 20, 2018. less
Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry (30) reacts after scoring against the Houston Rockets during the second half of Game 3 of the NBA basketball Western Conference Finals in Oakland, Calif., Sunday, May 20, 2018. less
Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry (30) shoots against Houston Rockets guard Chris Paul (3) during the second half of Game 3 of the NBA basketball Western Conference Finals in Oakland, Calif., Sunday, May 20, 2018. less
OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) — Stephen Curry got his groove back to score 35 points with five 3-pointers, shooting over James Harden and driving past the Houston star as the Golden State Warriors made a second-half statement to beat the Rockets 126-85 on Sunday night for a 2-1 lead in the Western Conference finals.
Kevin Durant added 25 points, six rebounds and six assists, while Draymond Green grabbed 17 rebounds to go with 10 points and six assists. The Warriors won an NBA-record 16th consecutive home postseason game, surpassing the Chicago Bulls' mark of 15 in a row from April 27, 1990-May 21, 1991.
Harden had 20 points and nine assists, while Chris Paul added 13 points and 10 rebounds as they combined to shoot just 12 for 32.
Game 4 is Tuesday night at Oracle Arena.