Curry hits winning jumper, Warriors beat Rockets 105-103 JANIE McCAULEY, AP Sports Writer Jan. 22, 2022 Updated: Jan. 22, 2022 12:55 a.m.
1 of17 Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry celebrates after the Warriors defeated the Houston Rockets in an NBA basketball game in San Francisco, Friday, Jan. 21, 2022. Jeff Chiu/AP Show More Show Less
2 of17 Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry, left, chases the ball after fouling Houston Rockets guard Kevin Porter Jr. (3) during the first half of an NBA basketball game in San Francisco, Friday, Jan. 21, 2022. Jeff Chiu/AP Show More Show Less 3 of17
4 of17 Houston Rockets guard Jalen Green (0) drives against Golden State Warriors forward Andrew Wiggins (22) during the first half of an NBA basketball game in San Francisco, Friday, Jan. 21, 2022. Jeff Chiu/AP Show More Show Less
5 of17 Houston Rockets guard Kevin Porter Jr. (3) dunks over Golden State Warriors guard Gary Payton II during the first half of an NBA basketball game in San Francisco, Friday, Jan. 21, 2022. Jeff Chiu/AP Show More Show Less 6 of17
7 of17 Golden State Warriors guard Jordan Poole, bottom, looks to pass while being defended by Houston Rockets guard Josh Christopher (9), guard Eric Gordon (10) and center Alperen Sengun during the first half of an NBA basketball game in San Francisco, Friday, Jan. 21, 2022. Jeff Chiu/AP Show More Show Less
8 of17 Houston Rockets guard Josh Christopher (9) shoots against Golden State Warriors guard Jordan Poole (3) and forward Nemanja Bjelica (8) during the first half of an NBA basketball game in San Francisco, Friday, Jan. 21, 2022. Jeff Chiu/AP Show More Show Less 9 of17
10 of17 Houston Rockets center Christian Wood (35) dunks against the Golden State Warriors during the first half of an NBA basketball game in San Francisco, Friday, Jan. 21, 2022. Jeff Chiu/AP Show More Show Less
11 of17 Houston Rockets center Christian Wood brings the ball up against the Golden State Warriors during the first half of an NBA basketball game in San Francisco, Friday, Jan. 21, 2022. Jeff Chiu/AP Show More Show Less 12 of17
13 of17 Houston Rockets coach Stephen Silas reacts to a call during the first half of the team's NBA basketball game against the Golden State Warriors in San Francisco, Friday, Jan. 21, 2022. Jeff Chiu/AP Show More Show Less
14 of17 Golden State Warriors center Kevon Looney, top, jumps for the ball next to Houston Rockets center Christian Wood during the first half of an NBA basketball game in San Francisco, Friday, Jan. 21, 2022. Jeff Chiu/AP Show More Show Less 15 of17
16 of17 Basketball Hall of Famer Rick Barry, left, congratulates Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry after Curry made an underhanded shot in honor of Barry while warming up for the team's NBA basketball game against the Houston Rockets in San Francisco, Friday, Jan. 21, 2022. Jeff Chiu/AP Show More Show Less
17 of17
SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Stephen Curry hit a game-winning 20-foot jumper from the top of the key to beat the final buzzer, scoring 22 points and sending the Golden State Warriors past the Houston Rockets 105-103 on Friday night.
The sellout crowd went into a frenzy, confetti fell and Curry pumped his arms while dancing at midcourt — exhaling after he had missed two 3-pointers in the final 1:48. It was the first buzzer-beating winning shot of Curry's career.