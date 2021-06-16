D-backs lose 21st straight road game, blow 7-run lead at SF MICHAEL WAGAMAN, Associated Press June 16, 2021 Updated: June 16, 2021 1:09 a.m.
1 of6 San Francisco Giants' Mike Yastrzemski hits a grand slam home run during the eighth inning of a baseball game against the Arizona Diamondbacks in San Francisco, Tuesday, June 15, 2021. Jeff Chiu/AP Show More Show Less
2 of6 Arizona Diamondbacks pitcher Humberto Castellanos reacts after allowing a grand slam home run to San Francisco Giants' Mike Yastrzemski during the eighth inning of a baseball game in San Francisco, Tuesday, June 15, 2021. Jeff Chiu/AP Show More Show Less 3 of6
4 of6 San Francisco Giants' Mike Yastrzemski, second from right, celebrates after hitting a grand slam home run that scored LaMonte Wade Jr., from left, Brandon Belt and Curt Casali during the eighth inning of a baseball game against the Arizona Diamondbacks in San Francisco, Tuesday, June 15, 2021. Jeff Chiu/AP Show More Show Less
5 of6 Arizona Diamondbacks right fielder Josh Reddick (22) cannot catch a triple hit by San Francisco Giants' Brandon Belt during the sixth inning of a baseball game in San Francisco, Tuesday, June 15, 2021. Jeff Chiu/AP Show More Show Less
6 of6
SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — The Arizona Diamondbacks blew a seven-run lead and lost their 21st straight road game, one short of the major league record, when Mike Yastrzemski hit a grand slam in the eighth inning that lifted the San Francisco Giants to a 9-8 victory Tuesday night.
Arizona was ahead 7-0 in the second inning, but couldn’t hold it and lost its 12th straight overall.
