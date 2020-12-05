Recommended Video:

FG FT Reb
SALEM INTERNATIONAL Min M-A M-A O-T A PF PTS
Dobrijevic 31 2-6 0-0 1-5 0 3 5
Tanner 37 5-13 1-2 3-6 3 0 16
Forbes 40 6-21 0-1 1-6 6 4 14
Hale 38 9-19 5-5 1-7 4 0 28
Smith 35 3-10 1-1 4-6 1 1 8
Brantley 14 2-2 0-0 0-2 1 2 5
Kapek 5 0-1 0-0 0-1 0 1 0
Totals 200 27-72 7-9 10-33 15 11 76

Percentages: FG .375, FT .778.

3-Point Goals: 15-41, .366 (Hale 5-10, Tanner 5-11, Forbes 2-10, Brantley 1-1, Dobrijevic 1-3, Smith 1-6).

Team Rebounds: 4. Team Turnovers: None.

Blocked Shots: 1 (Brantley).

Turnovers: 10 (Forbes 4, Hale 2, Smith 2, Brantley, Tanner).

Steals: 13 (Tanner 4, Hale 3, Brantley 2, Forbes 2, Dobrijevic, Smith).

Technical Fouls: None.

FG FT Reb
DELAWARE Min M-A M-A O-T A PF PTS
Novakovich 26 4-8 1-1 0-2 5 2 10
Painter 28 3-6 1-2 2-11 4 2 7
Allen 36 3-10 3-5 0-1 2 1 12
Anderson 37 7-11 2-2 0-10 1 1 21
McCoy 23 1-3 0-0 1-3 4 1 3
Asamoah 23 7-10 0-0 0-6 0 2 20
Carr 22 3-7 0-1 1-2 5 0 6
Arletti 5 0-1 0-0 0-0 2 0 0
Totals 200 28-56 7-11 4-35 23 9 79

Percentages: FG .500, FT .636.

3-Point Goals: 16-31, .516 (Asamoah 6-8, Anderson 5-8, Allen 3-7, McCoy 1-3, Novakovich 1-4, Arletti 0-1).

Team Rebounds: 4. Team Turnovers: None.

Blocked Shots: 5 (Allen, Anderson, Carr, Novakovich, Painter).

Turnovers: 17 (Anderson 8, Painter 3, Arletti 2, Allen, Carr, McCoy, Novakovich).

Steals: 4 (Arletti, Asamoah, Carr, Novakovich).

Technical Fouls: None.

Salem International 31 45 76
Delaware 44 35 79

.