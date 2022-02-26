Dach gets tiebreaking goal as Blackhawks beat Devils 8-5 JAY COHEN, AP Sports Writer Feb. 26, 2022
CHICAGO (AP) — Kirby Dach snapped a tie in the third period and Patrick Kane had three goals and an assist, helping the Chicago Blackhawks beat the New Jersey Devils 8-5 on Friday night.
Brandon Hagel also scored three times for Chicago, which had dropped three in a row and seven of nine overall. Alex DeBrincat and Seth Jones each had three assists, and Kevin Lankinen made 31 saves in his return from a right hand injury that had kept him out since Jan. 22.