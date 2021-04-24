Skip to main content
Dallas 2, Detroit 1

Dallas 0 0 1 1 2
Detroit 1 0 0 0 1

First Period_1, Detroit, Cholowski 1 (Svechnikov, Panik), 16:17.

Second Period_None.

Third Period_2, Dallas, Pysyk 2 (Robertson, Oleksiak), 3:52.

Overtime_3, Dallas, Benn 10, 0:32.

Shots on Goal_Dallas 21-20-10-1_52. Detroit 3-3-11-0_17.

Power-play opportunities_Dallas 0 of 4; Detroit 0 of 1.

Goalies_Dallas, Khudobin 11-9-6 (17 shots-16 saves). Detroit, Bernier 9-9-1 (52-50).

A_0 (20,000). T_2:25.

Referees_Jon Mclsaac, Justin St. Pierre. Linesmen_Ryan Daisy, Julien Fournier.

