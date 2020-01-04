Dallas 4, Detroit 1

Detroit 1 0 0 — 1 Dallas 1 2 1 — 4

First Period_1, Detroit, Larkin 10 (Fabbri, Lashoff), 3:47. 2, Dallas, Hintz 14 (Pavelski, Lindell), 11:13 (sh). Penalties_Faksa, Dal (High Sticking), 7:28; Detroit bench, served by Smith (Too Many Men on the Ice), 11:54; Lashoff, Det (Slashing), 17:10.

Second Period_3, Dallas, Faksa 9 (Lindell, Hintz), 1:36 (pp). 4, Dallas, Pavelski 8, 11:42. Penalties_Bowey, Det (Holding), 1:14; Radulov, Dal (Hooking), 2:41; Pavelski, Dal (Tripping), 5:50.

Third Period_5, Dallas, Sekera 2 (Comeau, Lindell), 17:04 (en). Penalties_Detroit bench, served by Zadina (Tripping), 8:38; Polak, Dal (Delay of Game), 16:45.

Shots on Goal_Detroit 9-9-5_23. Dallas 9-11-7_27.

Power-play opportunities_Detroit 0 of 5; Dallas 1 of 4.

Goalies_Detroit, Bernier 8-12-2 (26 shots-23 saves). Dallas, Khudobin 10-5-1 (23-22).

A_18,532 (18,532). T_2:23.

Referees_Francis Charron, Tom Chmielewski. Linesmen_Scott Driscoll, Bevan Mills.