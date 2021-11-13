Dallas 5, Philadelphia 2

Philadelphia 0 1 1 - 2 Dallas 1 2 2 - 5 First Period_1, Dallas, Glendening 4 (Klingberg, Suter), 13:23. Second Period_2, Dallas, Hintz 2 (Robertson, Gurianov), 12:22. 3, Dallas, Seguin 5 (Sekera, Peterson), 17:02. Third Period_4, Dallas, Pavelski 4 (Hintz, Radulov), 2:27 (pp). 5, Philadelphia, Provorov 1 (Ellis, Hayes), 8:07 (pp). 6, Dallas, Faksa 2 (Glendening), 17:57 (en). Shots on Goal_Philadelphia 19-5-9_33. Dallas 7-10-14_31. Power-play opportunities_Philadelphia 1 of 4; Dallas 1 of 3. Goalies_Philadelphia, Jones 3-1-0 (30 shots-26 saves). Dallas, Khudobin 3-2-1 (34-32). A_18,532 (18,532). T_2:33. Referees_Garrett Rank, Brandon Schrader. Linesmen_Justin Johnson, Matt MacPherson.