Dallas wins fourth straight with 3-2 victory over Arizona JACK MAGRUDER, Associated Press Nov. 27, 2021 Updated: Nov. 27, 2021 11:38 p.m.
Dallas Stars' Andrej Sekera (5) celebrates with Jason Robertson (21) after Robertson's goal against the Arizona Coyotes during the second period
Arizona Coyotes' Ryan Dzingel (10) skates away from Dallas Stars' Joel Kiviranta (25) during the first period
Arizona Coyotes goalie Scott Wedgewood (31) covers up the puck while making a save against the Dallas Stars during the second period
Dallas Stars Alexander Radulov (47) controls the puck against Arizona Coyotes Ilya Lyubushkin (46) during the second period
Arizona Coyotes goalie Scott Wedgewood (31) gets a face full of ice shavings from Dallas Stars' Joe Pavelski (16) and Coyotes' Kyle Capobianco (75) during the second period
Dallas Stars celebrate a goal by Jason Robertson (21) against Arizona Coyotes goalie Scott Wedgewood (31) during the second period
9 of9
GLENDALE, Ariz. (AP) — Hot-shooting Roope Hintz scored his seventh goal in eight games and the Dallas Stars extended their winning streak to four with a 3-2 victory over the Arizona Coyotes on Saturday night.
Jacob Peterson and Jason Robertson also scored for the Stars, who have won six of their last seven. Joe Pavelski had two assists. Braden Holtby had 25 saves for the Stars, including two on point-blank shots midway through the third period.