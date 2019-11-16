Daniel Smith’s 5 TDs leads Villanova over LIU 35-7

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Daniel Smith passed for 201 yards and four touchdowns and ran for another TD to help Villanova beat Long Island University 35-7 on Friday night.

Changa Hodge had seven catches for 103 yards and two touchdowns for the Wildcats (8-3). Simon Bingelis and Jaaron Hayek also had TD receptions for Villanova.

Bingelis opened the scoring with a 17-yard TD catch with 5:48 left in the first quarter. Hayek had a 7-yard TD catch on Villanova’s next possession for a 14-point lead before the end of the quarter.

Hodge caught both of his touchdowns in the second quarter and Smith ran in a 5-yard keeper in the middle of the third quarter.

Malcolm Denbow scored on a 6-yard TD run between Hodge’s TDs for Long Island’s only points of the game. Jonathan DeBique ran for 91 yards on 24 carries for the Sharks (0-9), accounting for nearly half of the team’s 183 yards of offense.

