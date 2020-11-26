Darnold practices fully, on track to start Sunday for Jets

NEW YORK (AP) — Sam Darnold was a full participant at practice Thursday, putting the New York Jets quarterback on track to start Sunday against the Miami Dolphins.

Darnold missed the 0-10 Jets' past two games with a shoulder injury, his second since October. He had been working in an interval throwing program since last week and was a limited participant in practice Wednesday.

Coach Adam Gase had expressed optimism that Darnold might be able to play Sunday, and the quarterback's upgrade on the injury report Thursday is a good indication that he could return.

The 23-year-old quarterback Darnold said Monday that his arm felt good, but he and the team would see how things progressed this week. He and Gase have said the main concern is whether the shoulder will be able to withstand a hit during a game.

That is something, Gase acknowledged, that will be difficult to gauge and the Jets want to make sure if he does take a hit that he isn't lost for the game early on.

Darnold was initially injured against Denver on Oct. 1, when he sprained the AC joint in the shoulder when his right arm took the brunt of the impact on a tackle. He reinjured it at Kansas City on Nov. 1 and missed the next two games.

Barring a setback Friday, it appears Darnold will be in line to make his return to try to help the Jets to an elusive victory.

FILE - In this Monday, Nov. 9, 2020, file photo, New York Jets quarterback Sam Darnold, left, looks on from the sidelines during the first half of an NFL football game against the New England Patriots in East Rutherford, N.J.

In other injuries, right tackle George Fant (knee/ankle) didn't practice for the second straight day. Linebacker Patrick Onwuasor (hamstring) also sat out after being limited Wednesday. Running back Frank Gore had his usual rest day.

Wide receiver Breshad Perriman (shoulder), linebacker Blake Cashman (hamstrings) and offensive lineman Chuma Edoga (ankle) were limited.

Tight end Chris Herndon was a full participant after being limited by a back ailment Wednesday.

