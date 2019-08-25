Datres' homer leads Asheville to 7-6 win over Greenville

GREENVILLE, S.C. (AP) -- Kyle Datres hit a two-run homer in the seventh inning, leading the Asheville Tourists to a 7-6 win over the Greenville Drive on Sunday.

The home run by Datres gave the Tourists a 4-3 lead and capped a four-run inning for Asheville. Earlier in the inning, Danny Edgeworth hit an RBI double and then scored on a sacrifice fly by Niko Decolati.

The Tourists extended their lead in the ninth when John Cresto hit a three-run home run.

Greenville saw its comeback attempt come up short after Jordan Wren hit an RBI single in the ninth inning to help cut the Asheville lead to 7-6.

Reagan Todd (2-0) got the win with two innings of scoreless, three-hit relief while Greenville starter Kevin Biondic (4-8) took the loss in the South Atlantic League game.

For the Drive, Wren doubled and singled three times, also stealing a base.

