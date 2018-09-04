David Beckham challenges speeding charge on technicality

UEFA President's Award winner David Beckham gestures as he speaks on stages during for the UEFA Champions League draw at the Grimaldi Forum, in Monaco, Thursday, Aug. 30, 2018. UEFA President's Award winner David Beckham gestures as he speaks on stages during for the UEFA Champions League draw at the Grimaldi Forum, in Monaco, Thursday, Aug. 30, 2018. Photo: Claude Paris, AP

UEFA President's Award winner David Beckham smiles on stage during for the UEFA Champions League draw at the Grimaldi Forum, in Monaco, Thursday, Aug. 30, 2018. UEFA President's Award winner David Beckham smiles on stage during for the UEFA Champions League draw at the Grimaldi Forum, in Monaco, Thursday, Aug. 30, 2018. Photo: Claude Paris, AP

Photo: Claude Paris, AP Image 1 of / 2 Caption Close David Beckham challenges speeding charge on technicality 1 / 2 Back to Gallery

LONDON (AP) — Former England captain David Beckham is challenging a charge of speeding in his Bentley over a technicality.

Lawyer Nick Freeman says Beckham accepts driving at 59 mph in a 40 mph (95 kph in a 65 kph) zone in London in January.

But Freeman told a hearing at Wimbledon Magistrates' Court on Tuesday that the notice of intended prosecution arrived one day outside the statutory 14-day window and was therefore "defective."

The former Manchester United, Real Madrid and Los Angeles Galaxy midfielder entered a not guilty plea on Aug. 17.

Beckham, who retired in 2013, was not present in court for Tuesday's hearing and is not expected to attend for his trial on Sept. 27, his lawyer said.

District Judge Barbara Barnes says any conviction could result in "an unlimited fine."