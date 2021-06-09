Davies strong, Rizzo, Wisdom homer in Cubs' 7-1 win vs Pads BERNIE WILSON, AP Sports Writer June 9, 2021 Updated: June 9, 2021 2:29 a.m.
1 of9 Chicago Cubs' Patrick Wisdom, right, celebrates with third base coach Willie Harris after hitting a two-run home run during the sixth inning of the team's baseball game against the San Diego Padres, Tuesday, June 8, 2021, in San Diego. Gregory Bull/AP Show More Show Less
2 of9 Chicago Cubs' Patrick Wisdom, right, celebrates with Anthony Rizzo after hitting a two-run home run during the sixth inning of the team's baseball game against the San Diego Padres, Tuesday, June 8, 2021, in San Diego. Gregory Bull/AP Show More Show Less 3 of9
4 of9 Chicago Cubs' Anthony Rizzo, right, celebrates with Joc Pederson after hitting a two-run home run during the seventh inning of the team's baseball game against the San Diego Padres, Tuesday, June 8, 2021, in San Diego. Gregory Bull/AP Show More Show Less
5 of9 Chicago Cubs' Anthony Rizzo, left, reacts after hitting a two-run home run, next to San Diego Padres third baseman Manny Machado during the seventh inning of a baseball game Tuesday, June 8, 2021, in San Diego. Gregory Bull/AP Show More Show Less 6 of9
7 of9 Chicago Cubs' Joc Pederson, right, jokes with San Diego Padres first baseman Eric Hosmer (30) after hitting a single during the sixth inning of a baseball game Tuesday, June 8, 2021, in San Diego. Gregory Bull/AP Show More Show Less
8 of9 Chicago Cubs' Anthony Rizzo watches his two-run double during the sixth inning of the team's baseball game against the San Diego Padres, Tuesday, June 8, 2021, in San Diego. Gregory Bull/AP Show More Show Less
9 of9
SAN DIEGO (AP) — Zach Davies allowed just one hit in six scoreless innings, Anthony Rizzo homered and drove in four runs, and Patrick Wisdom went deep again for the Chicago Cubs as they defeated the San Diego Padres 7-1 Tuesday night.
Willson Contreras also homered for the Cubs, who are 4-1 against the Padres in a span of nine days. Chicago swept the Padres at Wrigley Field last week, when Wisdom homered three times — including twice in the first game. San Diego won the opener of this series 9-4 on Monday night.