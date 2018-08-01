Davis hits 29th home run, A's beat Blue Jays 6-2





























Photo: Ben Margot, AP Image 1 of / 8 Caption Close Image 1 of 8 Oakland Athletics' Khris Davis, right, is congratulated by third base coach Matt Williams (4) after hitting a home run off Toronto Blue Jays' Sam Gaviglio in the third inning of a baseball game Tuesday, July 31, 2018, in Oakland, Calif. less Oakland Athletics' Khris Davis, right, is congratulated by third base coach Matt Williams (4) after hitting a home run off Toronto Blue Jays' Sam Gaviglio in the third inning of a baseball game Tuesday, July ... more Photo: Ben Margot, AP Image 2 of 8 Oakland Athletics' Khris Davis watches his RBI single off Toronto Blue Jays' Brandon Cumpton during the sixth inning of a baseball game Tuesday, July 31, 2018, in Oakland, Calif. Oakland Athletics' Khris Davis watches his RBI single off Toronto Blue Jays' Brandon Cumpton during the sixth inning of a baseball game Tuesday, July 31, 2018, in Oakland, Calif. Photo: Ben Margot, AP Image 3 of 8 Toronto Blue Jays' Justin Smoak, right, is congratulated by Kendrys Morales (8) after hitting a home run off Oakland Athletics' Trevor Cahill in the fourth inning of a baseball game Tuesday, July 31, 2018, in Oakland, Calif. less Toronto Blue Jays' Justin Smoak, right, is congratulated by Kendrys Morales (8) after hitting a home run off Oakland Athletics' Trevor Cahill in the fourth inning of a baseball game Tuesday, July 31, 2018, in ... more Photo: Ben Margot, AP Image 4 of 8 Oakland Athletics pitcher Blake Treinen works against the Toronto Blue Jays during the ninth inning of a baseball game Tuesday, July 31, 2018, in Oakland, Calif. Oakland Athletics pitcher Blake Treinen works against the Toronto Blue Jays during the ninth inning of a baseball game Tuesday, July 31, 2018, in Oakland, Calif. Photo: Ben Margot, AP Image 5 of 8 Oakland Athletics' Mark Canha steals home plate as Toronto Blue Jays catcher Luke Maile , right, makes the tag in the third inning of a baseball game Tuesday, July 31, 2018, in Oakland, Calif. Oakland Athletics' Mark Canha steals home plate as Toronto Blue Jays catcher Luke Maile , right, makes the tag in the third inning of a baseball game Tuesday, July 31, 2018, in Oakland, Calif. Photo: Ben Margot, AP Image 6 of 8 Toronto Blue Jays' Randal Grichuk scores against the Oakland Athletics in the first inning of a baseball game Tuesday, July 31, 2018, in Oakland, Calif. Grichuk scored on a single by Toronto's Kendrys Morales. Toronto Blue Jays' Randal Grichuk scores against the Oakland Athletics in the first inning of a baseball game Tuesday, July 31, 2018, in Oakland, Calif. Grichuk scored on a single by Toronto's Kendrys Morales. Photo: Ben Margot, AP Image 7 of 8 Toronto Blue Jays pitcher Sam Gaviglio works against the Oakland Athletics in the first inning of a baseball game Tuesday, July 31, 2018, in Oakland, Calif. Toronto Blue Jays pitcher Sam Gaviglio works against the Oakland Athletics in the first inning of a baseball game Tuesday, July 31, 2018, in Oakland, Calif. Photo: Ben Margot, AP Image 8 of 8 Oakland Athletics pitcher Trevor Cahill works against the Toronto Blue Jays in the first inning of a baseball game Tuesday, July 31, 2018, in Oakland, Calif. Oakland Athletics pitcher Trevor Cahill works against the Toronto Blue Jays in the first inning of a baseball game Tuesday, July 31, 2018, in Oakland, Calif. Photo: Ben Margot, AP Davis hits 29th home run, A's beat Blue Jays 6-2 1 / 8 Back to Gallery

OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) — Khris Davis homered among his three hits, Matt Olson had two RBIs and the Oakland Athletics beat the Toronto Blue Jays 602 on Tuesday night.

Mark Canha doubled twice and stole home and Marcus Semien added two hits.

Bob Melvin celebrated his 600th win as manager of the A's — tied for third-most in franchise history behind Connie Mack (3,582) and Tony LaRussa (798).

Oakland moved within one game of Seattle for the second wild card. The A's are 29-10 since June 16, the best record in baseball.

Despite being in the thick of a playoff race, Oakland stayed quiet as the trade deadline passed. There were reports early in the day linking the A's to a trade with Detroit but nothing materialized.

Justin Smoak homered for Toronto. The Blue Jays have lost six of eight.

Trevor Cahill (3-2) overcame an uneven night and allowed two runs in six innings. The right-hander has won consecutive starts for the first time since May 2017.

Yusmeiro Petit, Jeurys Familia and Blake Treinen retired three batters apiece to complete the six-hitter.

Olson's two-run single off Sam Gaviglio (2-4) in the first put the A's up 2-1.

After Davis hit his 29th homer leading off the third, Canha and Semien pulled off a double steal with Canha sliding into home to beat the throw from second baseman Devon Travis.

TRAINER'S ROOM

Blue Jays: 2B Lourdes Gurriel Jr. will be sidelined indefinitely after being diagnosed with a left high ankle sprain and bruised knee. Gurriel has a franchise record 11 consecutive multi-hit games. Reports estimate the rookie could miss 2-6 weeks but manager John Gibbons declined to give a timetable. "Those ankles can be a little bit tricky," Gibbons said. "Best to let him heal up and get back to his normal self." . Giles isn't expected to join the team until Thursday in Seattle.

Athletics: RHP Daniel Gossett will undergo Tommy John surgery Tuesday, making him the fourth Oakland pitcher to have the reconstructive surgery this year. Gossett was 0-3 with a 5.18 ERA in five starts this season. ... RHP Andrew Triggs (right arm nerve irritation) has begun a throwing program.

UP NEXT

A's LHP Sean Manaea (9-7, 3.46 ERA) faces the Blue Jays for the second time this season in the series finale Wednesday afternoon. Manaea took a no-decision after allowing four runs in five innings against Toronto on May 19. RHP Marcus Stroman (4-7, 5.20), who has won three of his last four starts, pitches for the Blue Jays.

___

More AP baseball: https://apnews.com/tag/MLBbaseball