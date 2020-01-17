Davis scores 18, No. 24 Tennessee women cruise past Florida

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (AP) — Rennia Davis scored 18 points to help No. 24 Tennessee beat Florida 78-50 on Thursday night.

Davis scored 14 points in 16 first-half minutes as Tennessee led 40-24. Florida was held to 34.5% shooting in the first half and turned it over 11 times, leading to 19 points. Florida missed its first 10 shots of the second half as Tennessee extended its lead to 48-24, and it was 56-33 entering the fourth quarter.

Rae Burrell added 11 points for Tennessee (14-3, 4-1 Southeastern Conference). Tamari Key had five blocked shots to give the freshman 46 on the season. The Lady Vols scored 27 points off of turnovers, 40 in the paint and 32 off the bench.

Tennessee, which has won three straight games and six of its last seven, leads the all-time series 53-4.

Brylee Bartram and Lavender Briggs scored 11 points apiece for Florida (11-7, 2-3).



