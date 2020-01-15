Davison's 3 sends Wisconsin past No. 17 Maryland, 56-54

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Brad Davison hit a 3-pointer with 11 seconds left after getting a steal and Wisconsin beat No. 17 Maryland 56-54 on Tuesday night, its third straight victory against a ranked opponent.

Nate Reuvers scored 17 points and Davison and Micah Potter each scored 14 for the Badgers (11-6, 4-2 Big Ten), who also have wins over then-No. 5 Ohio State and then-No. 20 Penn State.

Jalen Smith scored 18 points and Anthony Cowan Jr. had 16 for the Terrapins (13-4, 3-3), who have lost two straight after winning three and a row. Maryland lost by 18 points Friday at Iowa.

The Badgers trailed 54-51 with 1:31 to go. Reuvers made a jumper to bring them within one. Davison then stole the ball, called a timeout and then sunk a 3 to put the Badgers ahead with 11 seconds to play.

After a timeout by Maryland, a 3-point attempt by Cowan clanked off the rim.

Cowan, who averaged 17.8 points and 3.5 assists in his four previous games against the Badgers, scored nine in the second half, but it wasn't enough. He now has scored at least 16 points in 10 of his last 13 games.

Cowan and Smith scored the first baskets of the night for Maryland, but Wisconsin countered with a 9-0 run. The Badgers led by as many as eight in the first half and took a 30-25 advantage into the half. The Terrapins shot 36% (9 for 25) from the field before intermission. Potter and Reuvers each had nine points in the first half.

BIG PICTURE

Maryland must pick up the pieces quickly. The Terrapins head back home to take on a Purdue team that defeated No. 15 Michigan State 71-42 on Saturday.

Wisconsin now leads the all-time series with Maryland 10-6, including a 5-1 mark against the Terrapins at home.

UP NEXT

Maryland: Hosts Purdue on Saturday.

Wisconsin: At No. 15 Michigan State on Friday.

