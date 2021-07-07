DeGrom's ERA rises above 1.00 as Mets beat Brewers 4-3 JERRY BEACH, Associated Press July 7, 2021 Updated: July 7, 2021 6:14 p.m.
1 of12 New York Mets starting pitcher Jacob deGrom (48) reacts as Milwaukee Brewers' Luis Urias (2) runs the bases after hitting a home run during the first inning of the first baseball game of a doubleheader Wednesday, July 7, 2021, in New York. Frank Franklin II/AP Show More Show Less
2 of12 New York Mets starting pitcher Jacob deGrom, left, reacts as Milwaukee Brewers' Jace Peterson runs the bases after hitting a home run during the fifth inning of the first baseball game of a doubleheader, Wednesday, July 7, 2021, in New York. Frank Franklin II/AP Show More Show Less 3 of12
4 of12 New York Mets starting pitcher Jacob deGrom (48) reacts as he leaves the field after the fifth inning of the first baseball game of a doubleheader against the Milwaukee Brewers, Wednesday, July 7, 2021, in New York. Frank Franklin II/AP Show More Show Less
5 of12 New York Mets' Jacob deGrom delivers a pitch during the first inning of the first baseball game of a doubleheader against the Milwaukee Brewers Wednesday, July 7, 2021, in New York. Frank Franklin II/AP Show More Show Less 6 of12
7 of12 New York Mets' Jeff McNeil reacts after hitting the game-winning RBI single during the eighth inning of the first baseball game of a doubleheader against the Milwaukee Brewers, Wednesday, July 7, 2021, in New York. The Mets won 4-3. Frank Franklin II/AP Show More Show Less
8 of12 New York Mets' Jeff McNeil reacts after hitting the game-winning RBI single during the eighth inning of the first baseball game of a doubleheader against the Milwaukee Brewers, Wednesday, July 7, 2021, in New York. The Mets won 4-3. Frank Franklin II/AP Show More Show Less 9 of12
10 of12 New York Mets' Jeff McNeil hits an RBI single during the eighth inning of the first baseball game of a doubleheader against the Milwaukee Brewers Wednesday, July 7, 2021, in New York. The Mets won 4-3. Frank Franklin II/AP Show More Show Less
11 of12 New York Mets' Jeff McNeil, second from right, celebrates with teammates after hitting the game-winning RBI single during the eighth inning in the first baseball game of a doubleheader against the Milwaukee Brewers, Wednesday, July 7, 2021, in New York. The Mets won 4-3. Frank Franklin II/AP Show More Show Less
12 of12
NEW YORK (AP) — Jacob deGrom’s ERA crept above 1.00 for the first time this season, and the New York Mets rallied in the seventh and eighth innings to beat the Milwaukee Brewers 4-3 Wednesday in a doubleheader opener.
Pinch-hitter José Peraza, batting for deGrom, hit a tying home run with one out in the seventh off Josh Hader, who had converted 24 saves chances since Sept. 20.