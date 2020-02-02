Dean, No. 8 Bruins rally for win over No. 19 Sun Devils

TEMPE, Ariz. (AP) — Japreece Dean scored 18 points, and No. 8 UCLA topped No. 19 Arizona State 70-61 on Sunday.

Charisma Osborne added 15 points and Michaela Onyenwere had 14 to help Bruins (19-2, 8-2 Pac-12) bounce back from Friday's blowout loss against No. 16 Arizona.

UCLA trailed 34-32 at halftime, but forced five turnovers while outscoring Arizona State 20-10 in the third quarter. Osborne had 10 points in the period.

UCLA scored 24 points off Arizona State's 16 turnovers. The Bruins committed just 10 turnovers.

Robbi Ryan and Jamie Ruden led the Sun Devils (16-6, 6-4) with 15 points apiece.

Dean, who went 0 for 11 from the field during Friday's loss, made her first shot of the game and scored eight first-quarter points.

The Sun Devils closed the first quarter with an 8-0 run to take a 20-15 lead. Reili Richardson and Ryan hit back-to-back 3-pointers during that stretch, and Arizona State scored the first four points of the second quarter to go up 24-15.

BIG PICTURE

UCLA: It will be interesting to see if the Bruins remain in the top 10 after their 92-66 loss at Arizona. Next up is a visit from No. 6 Stanford on Friday.

Arizona State: The Sun Devils have lost two of three. The Bruins were the first of three top-10 teams they’ll play in eight days. Road games at No. 10 Oregon State and No. 3 Oregon are next, rematches of games the Sun Devils won at home when both teams were in the top five.

UP NEXT

UCLA returns home to host No. 6 Stanford Friday night.

Arizona State faces No. 10 Oregon State on Friday night in Corvallis, Ore.