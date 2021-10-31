Defense shines, Panthers snap skid by beating Falcons 19-13 PAUL NEWBERRY, AP Sports Writer Oct. 31, 2021 Updated: Oct. 31, 2021 4:21 p.m.
ATLANTA (AP) — Zane Gonzalez kicked four field goals and Chuba Hubbard scored on a 6-yard run with 6 1/2 minutes remaining to seal Carolina's 19-13 win over the Atlanta Falcons on Sunday, snapping a four-game skid for the Panthers.
Carolina's defense totally stuffed Matt Ryan and the Falcons, who managed just 213 yards total offense.