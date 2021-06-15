Derek Carr hopes he's 'a Raider for my entire life' JOSH DUBOW, AP Pro Football Writer June 15, 2021 Updated: June 15, 2021 5:06 p.m.
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) runs during an NFL football practice Tuesday, June 15, 2021, in Henderson, Nev. John Locher/AP
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) stretches during an NFL football practice Tuesday, June 15, 2021, in Henderson, Nev. John Locher/AP
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) looks to pass beside quarterback Marcus Mariota (8) and quarterback Nathan Peterman (3) during an NFL football practice Tuesday, June 15, 2021, in Henderson, Nev. John Locher/AP
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr, center, takes part in a drill during an NFL football practice Tuesday, June 15, 2021, in Henderson, Nev. John Locher/AP
The offseason of quarterback discontent never reached Derek Carr.
While several star quarterbacks around the league have expressed frustration and a desire to leave in some cases, Carr said he remains fully committed to the Raiders despite seven seasons with little success.