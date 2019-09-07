Dest debuts against Mexico as US makes 6 changes

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) — Sergiño Dest made his U.S. debut at left back in Friday night's exhibition against Mexico, among six changes from the lineup that started the 1-0 loss to El Tri in the CONCACAF Gold Cup final in July.

Walker Zimmerman started at center back in place of injured Matt Miazga, joined by Aaron Long. John Brooks did not dress because of a tight right groin.

Dest replaced Tim Ream at left back and Reggie Cannon remained at right back. The 18-year-old Dest, who has gained playing time with Ajax this season, will became the third U.S. player born in the 2000s, joining midfielder Tim Weah and forward Josh Sargent.

Zack Steffen remained in goal and captained the U.S. for the second time. Wil Trapp took over from Michael Bradley in defensive midfield and Weston McKennie and Alfredo Morales started in more advanced midfield, Morales' first appearance since an exhibition at Puerto Rico in May 2016.

Tyler Boyd was wide right in place of Paul Arriola, and Christian Pulisic was wide left in an attack headed by Gyasi Zardes, who replaced Jozy Altidore. Bradley and Atidore remained with Toronto for a pair of Major League Soccer matches.

Jordan Morris, who started the Gold Cup final, was on the bench, joined by goalkeeper Sean Johnson, Ream, defenders Daniel Lovitz and Miles Robinson, midfielders Cristian Roldan, Sebastian Lletget, Paxton Pomykal and Jackson Yueill, and Sargent.

The U.S. also did not dress goalkeepers Brad Guzan and Jesse Gonzalez, left back Nick Lima and forward Corey Baird.

Mexico started just two players who began the Gold Cup final: central defender Héctor Moreno and midfielder Andrés Guardado.

Jonathan Orozco replaced Guillermo Ochoa in goal, Jesús Gallardo was at right back, Diego Reyes in central defense and Jorge Sánchez at left back. Héctor Herrera and Carlos Rodriguez were in midfield, and Jesús Corona, Roberto Alvarado and Javier Hernández in the attack.

Jonathan Dos Santos, who scored in the Gold Cup final, was on the bench along with star forward Hirving Lozano

