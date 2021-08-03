Detroit 4, Boston 2

|Boston
|Detroit
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Totals
|36
|2
|9
|2
|Totals
|30
|4
|8
|4
|Duran cf
|5
|0
|2
|0
|Baddoo lf
|4
|0
|1
|1
|Devers 3b
|5
|0
|0
|0
|Schoop 1b
|4
|1
|1
|0
|Bogaerts ss
|3
|1
|1
|0
|Grossman rf
|3
|1
|2
|1
|Martinez dh
|3
|0
|2
|1
|Cabrera dh
|4
|1
|2
|1
|Verdugo lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Candelario 3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Renfroe rf
|4
|1
|1
|1
|Haase c
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Gonzalez 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|H.Castro ss
|2
|0
|0
|1
|Vázquez c
|4
|0
|2
|0
|Short ph-ss
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Cordero 1b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|W.Castro 2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Dalbec ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Hill cf
|2
|1
|1
|0
|Boston
|110
|000
|000
|—
|2
|Detroit
|010
|110
|10x
|—
|4