Angels second. Anthony Rendon pops out to Jonathan Schoop. Jared Walsh doubles to left center field. Jose Iglesias singles to shortstop. Jared Walsh to third. Luis Rengifo reaches on a fielder's choice to second base. Jose Iglesias out at second. Jared Walsh scores. Kurt Suzuki flies out to left field to Eric Haase.

1 run, 2 hits, 0 errors, 1 left on. Angels 1, Tigers 0.

Angels third. David Fletcher singles to center field. Justin Upton pops out to Jake Rogers. David Fletcher to third. Throwing error by Wily Peralta. Shohei Ohtani homers to left field. David Fletcher scores. Taylor Ward doubles to deep left field. Anthony Rendon grounds out to third base, Jeimer Candelario to Jonathan Schoop. Jared Walsh homers to right field. Taylor Ward scores. Jose Iglesias grounds out to third base, Jeimer Candelario to Jonathan Schoop.

4 runs, 4 hits, 1 error, 0 left on. Angels 5, Tigers 0.

Tigers fifth. Daz Cameron homers to center field. Willi Castro grounds out to third base, Anthony Rendon to Jared Walsh. Jake Rogers singles to shallow left field. Harold Castro grounds out to shortstop. Jake Rogers out at second.

1 run, 2 hits, 0 errors, 0 left on. Angels 5, Tigers 1.

Tigers sixth. Robbie Grossman grounds out to second base, David Fletcher to Jared Walsh. Jonathan Schoop homers to left field. Jeimer Candelario strikes out swinging. Miguel Cabrera walks. Eric Haase walks. Miguel Cabrera to second. Daz Cameron singles to shallow right field. Eric Haase to third. Miguel Cabrera scores. Willi Castro grounds out to second base, David Fletcher to Jared Walsh.

2 runs, 2 hits, 0 errors, 2 left on. Angels 5, Tigers 3.

Angels sixth. Luis Rengifo doubles to deep right field. Kurt Suzuki flies out to right field to Robbie Grossman. Luis Rengifo to third. David Fletcher out on a sacrifice bunt to shallow infield, Bryan Garcia to Jonathan Schoop. Luis Rengifo scores. Justin Upton doubles to center field. Shohei Ohtani is intentionally walked. Taylor Ward reaches on a fielder's choice to third base. Justin Upton out at third.

1 run, 2 hits, 0 errors, 2 left on. Angels 6, Tigers 3.

Angels eighth. Juan Lagares lines out to right center field to Robbie Grossman. Kurt Suzuki doubles to left field. David Fletcher doubles to left field. Kurt Suzuki scores. Justin Upton singles to shallow right field. David Fletcher to third. Joe Jimenez (P) replaces Tyler Alexander (P). Throwing error by Joe Jimenez. Justin Upton steals second. David Fletcher scores. Shohei Ohtani flies out to left field to Eric Haase. Taylor Ward walks. Anthony Rendon walks. Taylor Ward to second. Justin Upton to third. Jared Walsh strikes out swinging.

2 runs, 3 hits, 1 error, 3 left on. Angels 8, Tigers 3.