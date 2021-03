Yankees first. DJ LeMahieu grounds out to shortstop, Harold Castro to Miguel Cabrera. Gleyber Torres walks. Aaron Hicks grounds out to shallow infield, Wilson Ramos to Miguel Cabrera. Giancarlo Stanton doubles to deep left field. Gleyber Torres scores. Gio Urshela called out on strikes.

1 run, 1 hit, 1 error, 1 left on. Yankees 1, Tigers 0.

Tigers second. Harold Castro pops out to shallow left field to Gio Urshela. Wilson Ramos flies out to center field to Aaron Hicks. Isaac Paredes hit by pitch. Akil Baddoo homers to right field. Isaac Paredes scores. Victor Reyes pops out to third base to Gio Urshela.

2 runs, 1 hit, 0 errors, 0 left on. Tigers 2, Yankees 1.

Tigers fifth. Akil Baddoo strikes out swinging. Victor Reyes doubles to shallow left field. Daz Cameron walks. Jeimer Candelario grounds out to first base, Jay Bruce to Chad Green. Daz Cameron to second. Victor Reyes to third. Miguel Cabrera homers to deep right field. Daz Cameron scores. Victor Reyes scores. Jonathan Schoop pops out to shallow left field to Tyler Wade.

3 runs, 2 hits, 0 errors, 0 left on. Tigers 5, Yankees 1.

Yankees eighth. Ryan LaMarre strikes out swinging. Tyler Wade grounds out to shallow infield, Buck Farmer to Renato Nunez. Thairo Estrada homers to left field. Greg Allen grounds out to shallow infield, Spencer Torkelson to Renato Nunez.

1 run, 1 hit, 0 errors, 0 left on. Tigers 5, Yankees 2.