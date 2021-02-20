Detroit Red Wings Stax

THROUGH GAMES OF SATURDAY, FEB. 20, 2021 Detroit Red Wings POS NO. PLAYER GP G A PTS +/- PIM PP SH GW S PCTG F 71 Dylan Larkin 19 4 6 10 -8 15 0 0 0 61 .066 D 17 Filip Hronek 19 0 9 9 -7 6 0 0 0 37 .000 F 39 Anthony Mantha 18 5 4 9 -10 4 1 0 0 47 .106 F 54 Bobby Ryan 18 5 4 9 -6 19 0 0 0 39 .128 F 59 Tyler Bertuzzi 9 5 2 7 0 4 3 0 1 20 .250 F 14 Robby Fabbri 11 4 3 7 3 8 0 0 1 21 .190 F 92 Vladislav Namestnikov 18 4 2 6 -6 4 0 0 0 38 .105 F 48 Givani Smith 8 1 3 4 0 11 0 0 1 10 .100 D 18 Marc Staal 19 2 2 4 -8 6 0 0 0 21 .095 D 70 Troy Stecher 19 0 4 4 -5 6 0 0 0 22 .000 F 11 Filip Zadina 12 1 3 4 0 0 0 0 0 19 .053 D 44 Christian Djoos 15 1 2 3 -3 0 0 0 0 19 .053 F 51 Valtteri Filppula 15 2 1 3 -4 10 0 0 0 8 .250 F 41 Luke Glendening 17 1 2 3 -3 8 0 0 1 14 .071 F 81 Frans Nielsen 17 0 3 3 0 0 0 0 0 15 .000 F 27 Michael Rasmussen 8 0 3 3 -2 6 0 0 0 8 .000 F 73 Adam Erne 11 1 1 2 -1 0 0 0 0 11 .091 F 89 Sam Gagner 13 0 2 2 1 9 0 0 0 23 .000 F 67 Taro Hirose 6 0 2 2 2 0 0 0 0 10 .000 D 24 Jon Merrill 13 0 2 2 -2 2 0 0 0 12 .000 D 22 Patrik Nemeth 19 0 2 2 -3 10 0 0 0 24 .000 D 0 Danny DeKeyser 10 1 0 1 -1 6 0 0 0 8 .125 D 3 Alex Biega 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 1 .000 F 86 Mathias Brome 17 0 0 0 -7 8 0 0 0 18 .000 F 43 Darren Helm 10 0 0 0 -3 2 0 0 0 17 .000 TEAM TOTALS 19 37 62 99 -73 148 4 0 4 523 .071 OPPONENT TOTALS 19 63 109 172 68 158 15 1 15 550 .115 ___ POS NO GOALTENDER GP MINS AVG W L OT SO GA SA SV% G A PIM 29 Thomas Greiss 14 702 3.16 1 10 3 0 37 341 0.891 0 0 0 45 Jonathan Bernier 7 378 3.02 3 2 0 0 19 183 0.896 0 0 0 31 Calvin Pickard 1 54 2.22 0 0 0 0 2 21 0.905 0 0 0 TEAM TOTALS 19 1149 3.05 4 12 3 0 58 545 .885 37 62 148 OPPONENT TOTALS 19 1149 1.84 15 3 1 2 35 521 .929 63 109 158 More for youSportsA popped bubble: A look into the NWHL bubble season...By Maggie VanoniSportsUConn at No. 10 Villanova: Time, TV and what you need to...By David Borges