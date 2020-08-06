https://www.fairfieldcitizenonline.com/sports/article/Detroit-St-Louis-Runs-15464352.php Detroit-St. Louis Runs Published 1:16 pm EDT, Thursday, August 6, 2020 Recommended Video: Most Popular 1 My power is back. So where is my internet? 2 Fairfield: 47 monitored for virus after weekend parties 3 When will my power be back? Here’s Eversource, UI’s best estimates 4 Kupchick: Half of Fairfield remains without power after Isaias 5 WWE welcomes new president 6 Feds: Cocaine trafficking lands Waterbury man in prison 7 Another cruise ship in Norway stalled over virus case View Comments © 2020 Hearst Communications, Inc.