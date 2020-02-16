Devils trade captain Andy Greene to New York Islanders

Recommended Video:

NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — The New Jersey Devils are turning toward youth by trading captain and defenseman Andy Greene to the New York Islanders.

New Jersey acquired prospect defenseman David Quenneville and the Islanders' second-round pick in the 2021 draft in the deal on Sunday — eight days before the NHL's trade deadline.

The 37-year-old Greene is in the final year of a five-year, $25 million contract, and was the Devils longest-serving active player. He spent 14 seasons with New Jersey after being signed as an undrafted free agent out of Miami (Ohio) University in 2006.

Greene became a fan favorite in New Jersey for his steady play and shot-blocking ability. He has 49 goals, and 197 assists for 246 points in 932 games, which rank seventh most on the Devils career list.

“Andy has been a bedrock for the Devils franchise for the past 14 years and an exceptional leader in my time here,” Devils vice president and interim general manager Tom Fitzgerald said in a statement.

Fitzgerald added he didn't take parting ways with Greene lightly, by saying he consulted with the player throughout trade discussions.

Carolina Hurricanes' Andrei Svechnikov (37), of Russia, celebrates his goal as he skates by New Jersey Devils' Andy Greene (6) during the second period of an NHL hockey game in Raleigh, N.C., Friday, Feb. 14, 2020. less Carolina Hurricanes' Andrei Svechnikov (37), of Russia, celebrates his goal as he skates by New Jersey Devils' Andy Greene (6) during the second period of an NHL hockey game in Raleigh, N.C., Friday, Feb. 14, ... more Photo: Karl B DeBlaker, AP Photo: Karl B DeBlaker, AP Image 1 of / 2 Caption Close Devils trade captain Andy Greene to New York Islanders 1 / 2 Back to Gallery

Greene goes from a Devils team that sits last in the Metropolitan Division to the Islanders, who began Sunday holding the division's third playoff berth.

Quenneville was selected by New York in the seventh round of the 2016 draft, and has yet to match the offensive production he enjoyed in the Canadian juniors. He had 69 goals and 214 points in 250 games with Medicine Hat of the Western Hockey League.

Quenneville has spent the past two seasons splitting time between the Islanders AHL and ECHL affiliates.

___

For more AP NHL coverage: https://apnews.com/NHL and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports